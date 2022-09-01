Ampere Electric opens new dealership in Odisha

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler scooter brand of Greaves Electric Mobility has opened its new EV dealership in Kalidaspur, Odisha.

The dealership will strengthen the brand’s presence in Odisha and offer all Ampere products along with additional EV resources. The 2S facility store is located at Balasore, Odisha. Through this expansion, Ampere says it wants to re-affirm its vision to make EV adoption fast and accessible, enabling last-mile connectivity.

Ampere Electric Vehicles has over 14 years of experience in EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles. It became a Greaves Cotton group company in 2018 and is leading its last-mile e-mobility foray.

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new dealership store in Balasore. Odisha is a significant market for Greaves and the new dealership store will serve the secondary level network for the entire Balasore district and provide the best connectivity for other adjacent small towns.”

It was in 2020 the company strengthened its leadership position in the electric three-wheelers by acquiring Bestway and MLR Auto in 2021.

Customers can now buy a wide range of Ampere electric scooters of their choice including the latest Magnus EX at the new EV stores, along with a variety of other EV accessories. At present, it has more than 400 authorised sales and service outlets across the country.