Ampere Electric opens new dealership in Kurnool

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler scooter brand under Greaves Electric Mobility has announced the launch of its new dealership under Laxmi Motors in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the company, this dealership will strengthen the brand’s presence in Kurnool. The new dealership was inaugrated by M Surya Prakash, Regional Manager, State Bank of India – Rayalaseema.

Ampere Electric Vehicles has over 14 years of experience in EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles. It became a Greaves Cotton group company in 2018 and is leading Greaves’ last-mile e-mobility foray. Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) is the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton. GEM has been in the business of EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for the past 13 years.

The company strengthened its leadership position in the electric three-wheelers segment with the acquisition of Bestway in 2020 and MLR Auto in 2021.

The new facility will offer all Ampere products along with the additional EV resources. Through this expansion, Ampere Electric aims to drive its vision to make EV adoption fast and accessible, enabling last-mile connectivity.

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new dealership store in Kurnool. Andhra Pradesh is a significant market for Greaves and the new dealership store will serve the secondary level network for the entire Kurnool district and provide the best connectivity for other adjacent small towns. The new dealership will cater to the growing demand for EVs in the city and provide the best ownership experience to the EV enthusiast.”

Customers can now buy a wide range of Ampere electric scooters of their choice including the latest Magnus EX at the new EV stores, along with a variety of other EV accessories. At present, it has more than 400 authorised sales and service outlets across the country.