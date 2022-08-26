Ampere e-scooters to be available on Flipkart

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), the e-mobility business arm of Greaves Cotton, has announced a partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, to bring Ampere Electric scooters to millions of customers and enable customers to seamlessly begin their EV journey.

It will initially start selling Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooters through Flipkart.

The initiative re-affirms Greaves Electric Mobility’s commitment to democratising the reach of its e-scooters through omni channel expansion. The strategic partnership will encourage aspiring EV buyers to switch to high-speed, powerful, and affordable green mobility seamlessly and conveniently.

In the pilot phase, the customers across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Pune will be able to access the product and also avail of state-specific subsidies and benefits.

Post placing an order on Flipkart, the customers will be contacted by the local authorised dealership for completion of RTO registration, insurance, and delivery of the scooter. The entire process, from the time of order to doorstep delivery, will be completed within a span of 15 days, making the purchase experience smooth and hassle-free for customers.

Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “With Flipkart’s reach and the integrated and holistic service by our local authorised dealerships, the initiative will go a long way in reaching across India for electric two-wheelers. At Greaves, we are constantly endeavouring to bring a clean, green, best-in-segment, last-mile mobility experience to users.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Head of Electronics Business Unit, Flipkart said, “Increasing automation coupled with smart charging have revolutionised the automobile industry today. EVs are fast becoming an emerging trend and gaining popularity in the Indian automotive industry. Committed to fostering and encouraging sustainable practices, we are thrilled to partner with Greaves Electric Mobility and bring an environment-friendly vehicle to our customer’s doorsteps in an affordable and seamless manner.”