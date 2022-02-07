AMO Jaunty Plus electric scooter with 120 km range launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

AMO Jaunty Plus electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge and takes four hours for a full charge.

AMO Electric Bikes has launched its new Jaunty Plus electric scooter in the Indian market. The new AMO Jaunty Plus electric scooter has been introduced at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with a three-year warranty and will be available in five colour schemes, namely red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black. The company says that this electric scooter will be available for sale across its 140 dealerships in India from February 15, 2022.

Talking about its specifications, the new AMO Jaunty Plus electric scooter is said to draw power from a 60V / 40Ah advanced lithium battery and it gets a brushless DC electric motor. The company claims that it will offer an average range of over 120 km on a single charge. Moreover, its battery can be fully juiced up in four hours, thanks to fast charging support. Also, it is said to have the option of a fixed as well as a portable battery pack.

Some other features of this electric scooter include cruise control, electronically assisted braking system (E-ABS), anti-theft alarm, side stand sensor, central locking, DRL Lights, USB charging port, and an engine kill switch. The new AMO Jaunty Plus electric scooter is claimed to be based on a robust chassis. For suspension duties, it gets telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. This electric scooter rides on 10-inch wheels and it also gets a disc brake at the front.

Speaking on the launch, Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, AMO Electric Bikes said, “We are delighted to introduce our technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market. Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and, optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes.”