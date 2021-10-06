AMO Electric Bikes targets 350% plus growth in sales this festive season

AMO Electric Bikes is targeting a combined 350 per cent plus growth in sales of its flagship products, Jaunty and Inspirer, this festive season. The company has a healthy presence in more than 100 cities across the country.

By:October 6, 2021 3:49 PM
AMO Electric Bike

AMO Electric Bikes is a Noida-based company that is creating reliable, sustainable, and affordable e-mobility solutions in India. It was established in 2018 and the company is relentlessly working towards achieving its vision “to convert/expand e-mobility into mass mobility”. Now, recently the company has announced that it is targeting a combined 350 per cent plus growth in sales of its flagship products, Jaunty and Inspirer, this festive season.

As compared to last year, the company expects the sale of its flagship electric bikes, namely Jaunty and Inspirer, to grow by 200 per cent and 100-150 per cent, respectively. The AMO electric bikes are available in multiple variants. AMO Jaunty is a family-oriented product catering to customers between 18 and 45 years. It is available in both high and low-speed variants.

Also Read: Our aim is to open 50 new showrooms — Sumit Garg, Luxury Ride

On the other hand, Inspirer is a low-speed bike designed for all between 14 and 45 years, especially for school students, teenagers, retail chain stores, daily collection agents, etc. It does not require any registration and license too as per government rules. AMO Electric Bikes has a healthy presence in more than 100 cities across India and it has been witnessing a massive demand from 14 -15 states across North, East, West, and Central India. Currently, the company has 120+ channel partners and they are looking at 100 per cent growth in the next 6-8 months.

Speaking on the development, founder and MD Mr Sushant Kumar, “We are moving forward with the positive market sentiments and are confident of robust sales momentum in the upcoming festival season. Out of our four basic e-bike models, Jaunty, accounts for roughly 70% of total sales and is the fastest-growing at rates of over 300%. Inspirer is another flagship product that makes up 30% of Amo Mobility’s overall growth numbers. In addition, we are also on an expansion spree as we have already started expanding in the southern and northeast region of India.

