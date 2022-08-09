AMD inks strategic partnership with ECARX for next-gen EV digital cockpit

Technology major, AMD has inked a strategic collaboration with ECARX, a global mobility tech company for an in-vehicle computing platform for next-generation electric vehicles. The platform is expected to be in mass production for global rollout in late 2023.

The ECARX digital cockpit will be the first in-vehicle platform to be offered with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs along with ECARX hardware and software. The Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors are the second generation designed for automotive in-vehicle infotainment and instrumentation applications. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs are built upon the breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics architecture, the only graphics architecture that spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems.

The companies aim to deliver an innovative in-car experience and the digital cockpit will launch with advanced features including driver information mode, heads-up display, rear seat entertainment, multiple displays, multi-zone voice recognition, high-end gaming, and a full 3D user experience.

Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business, AMD said, “As car companies seek to deliver immersive experiences and intelligent features for their next-generation electric vehicles, the AMD-powered ECARX digital cockpit will address these needs for the global automotive market.”

He added that the partnership makes ECARX as AMD’s first strategic ecosystem partner in China for the digital cockpit using the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX pointed out that, “With this collaboration, we will further enable OEMs and tier 1 suppliers to enhance their digital cockpit experiences as they seek to create greater consumer value through intelligent connected cars.”

Strategy Analytics, an analyst firm believes that the automotive EV market, as well as the technology required to support it, represents an unprecedented growth opportunity in the years ahead. “EV adoption is now a key underlying factor for growth in the automotive semiconductor market and the associated semiconductor demand is forecast to grow at a CAAGR of 31% over 2021 – 2026,” said Asif Anwar, executive director – PBCS and EVS, Strategy Analytics.