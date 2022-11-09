Amazon India partners TVS Motor Co to drive EV adoption for last-mile delivery

Online e-commerce major Amazon India has entered into a strategic partnership with TVS Motor Company to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services.

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two- and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries. In addition, they will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India said, “The collaboration marks another decisive step for Amazon to achieve our goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, as part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge. Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably.”

“Our collaboration with TVS Motor strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two- and three-wheelers to our existing fleet. This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” added Singh.

Manu Saxena, Senior VP, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said “We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two- and three-wheeler segment. With the great success of TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point. TVS Motor is now ready with electric two- and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership.”

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. This is part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 1,00,000 EVs by 2030.

TVS Motor Company says this partnership is also in line with its aim to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. TVS Motor Company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.