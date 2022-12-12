Amara Raja’s subsidiary to invest Rs 250 crore for a new plant in Andhra Pradesh

Mangal Industries (MIL), the second largest subsidiary of the $1.5 billion (Rs 12,375 crore) Amara Raja Group will set up a new plant in Tenepalli, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

The new facility with an overall investment of about Rs 250 crore will be spread across 2.15 lakh sqft. A design-led manufacturing company, Mangal Industries serves a broad spectrum of industries with expertise in auto components, metal fabrication, battery components, tool works, storage solutions and custom fabrication.

Mangal Industries is a multi-product company that lists some of the largest brands like Ashok Leyland, BorgWarner, Bosch, ABB, Alstom, Foxconn and Mando amongst its customer in the country. At present, the company employs over 3,000 people spread across its 9 manufacturing facilities.

For the automotive industry Mangal Industries manufactures high tensile fasteners and injection moulding plastics.

Jayadev Galla, Co-Founder, Amara Raja Group said, “We are committed to increasing our manufacturing footprint in this region, and in turn providing employment opportunities to the local population. This reinforces our commitment to creating non-migratory jobs for more people. Through this new facility in Tenepalli, we are looking at creating 1,000 additional jobs in the region.”

Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries said, “Continuing with our focus on sustainable energy, this plant will manufacture components for the renewable energy sector like solar power as well as other custom fabrication products. It will also support our entry into new segments and product lines.”

The work on the new plant will start immediately subject to receiving necessary approvals from the government of Andhra Pradesh.