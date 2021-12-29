Amara Raja to invest in European E-mobility battery manufacturer InoBat Auto

Amara Raja Batteries Limited has announced plans to invest in InoBat Auto, which will give Amara Raja a key foothold in the European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited has announced plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of batteries for E-mobility. The initial investment will give Amara Raja a key foothold in the European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region’s determined EV push, including in the UK, which is seeing a rising need to address the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

This investment will significantly enable Amara Raja, which laid out its ambitions in the green technology space as part of its bold ‘Energy and Mobility’ strategy earlier this year, access expertise that will help deploy the required technologies for the manufacture of batteries for E-Mobility applications. The investment will open new R&D avenues for the company while allowing it to adapt InoBat’s battery technology to the markets that Amara Raja already serves.

InoBat specialises in research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors. By adopting a “cradle-to-cradle” strategy within a responsible ESG framework, InoBat aims to drive the implementation of electric mobility solutions.

InoBat is currently developing a battery research and development centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia. The next phase of the project will focus on a manufacturing scale-up through several gigafactories planned across Europe and globally. It is backed by various partners including CEZ, one of the major European Utilities and Rio Tinto, the global mining giant, who have invested in the company.

Vikram Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries said, “We are excited to announce our investment in InoBat. InoBat has proven its capability to develop innovative battery technologies in a short period. Its “cradle-to-cradle” approach supports Amara Raja’s own goals on sustainability and will help to taper long-term dependence on the import of critical raw materials.”

He added, “Combining our respective strengths will give Amara Raja a foothold in the booming global EV market. We will jointly explore future opportunities together to adapt the advanced battery technology developed by InoBat for markets served by Amara Raja. We believe this technology can significantly move the needle and accelerate India’s EV ambitions.”

Marian Bocek, Chief Executive Officer of InoBat Auto said, “Today’s announcement is strategically important for InoBat and its planned gigafactories across various parts of Europe. It shows that unique collaborative partnerships are vital for driving forward the uptake of E-mobility solutions globally, including the emerging markets. Furthermore, it paves the way for our further expansion and the application of our own ‘cradle-to-cradle’ approach.”

He added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Amara Raja, who has built a successful business and demonstrated experience of introducing contemporary energy storage technologies over the years in emerging markets across Indian Ocean Rim geographies. We are committed to working together to create the most efficient, best value batteries possible to help deliver a sustainable future for all.”