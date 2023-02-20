Amara Raja Group’s Mangal Industries to partner Axiscades for product engineering solutions

Mangal industries, a part of the Amara Raja Group, entered into a strategic partnership with Axiscades Technologies. The MoU covering engineering, digital and manufacturing collaboration was signed today by Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries and Arun Krishnamurthi, MD and CEO of Axiscades.

With this partnership with Axiscades , Mangal Industries is geared up to address the digital engineering and manufacturing needs of global companies in the fields of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering as well. Globally, digital engineering is fundamentally changing the nature of ER&D (Engineering Research & Development) spend, and driving its robust growth with the market size pegged at $1 trillion.

Having evolved as a design-led manufacturing company, Mangal Industries serves a broad spectrum of industries with deep domain expertise in auto components, metal fabrication, toolworks, storage solutions, and custom fabrication.

Speaking on the partnership, Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries said “ Together, our industry-centric approach and comprehensive product engineering solutions will allow us to address and support our customers across their full value chains.”

Arun Krishnamurthi, MD and CEO of Axiscades added that, “This strategic collaboration with Mangal Industries leverages AXISCADES’ proven capabilities and takes it to an advanced level with cutting edge product design, manufacturing engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions for our combined clientele, and allows us to tap new sectors as well. ”

Axiscades currently has over 2,700 engineers and 17 state-of-the-art Global Engineering Centers spread over North America, Europe, India and APAC. It recently bagged a repeat order for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programs.