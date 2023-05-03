Altigreen teams up with Sundaram Finance for customised retail financing solutions

In a bid to accelerate the EV buying process, Altigreen has partnered with Sundaram Finance to provide customized retail financing solutions to its customers. As a result of the tie-up, Sundaram Finance will offer its range of financial products to Altigreen’s customers across the country. These will include attractive financing schemes and customized loans to EV customers for boosting retail sales.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership Shalendra Gupta, Co-Founder and CFO, Altigreen said, “Partnering with Sundaram Finance is a strategic move. Our association with such a long-standing financier with a strong base will reinforce confidence in Altigreen products in the market and help reach urban and rural markets. Through this partnership, Altigreen will be better placed to provide better finance solutions to customers and ensure better earning opportunity.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance, said, “We are delighted to partner with Altigreen as we get into the next phase of financing EVs. Making transportation carbon-free and accessible to all have been the key criteria for our partnership with Altigreen. Their research, subsequent rollout of the three-wheeler EV cargo and passion allows a trusted NBFC like us to enter this new segment with exciting finance options that customers can now choose from. We are confident that through our partnership with Altigreen, our loyal and valued customers will enjoy the renowned Sundaram experience. We will also be able to offer our complete suite of financial products and services to Altigreen’s customers.

The partnership between Altigreen and Sundaram Finance is expected to generate significant interest in the market, and customers can look forward to a range of exciting new financial solutions to simplify the buying process of their favourite Altigreen EVs. Altigreen customers can get seamless funding with competitive rates of interest as compared to other non-banking financial companies. This partnership provides customers with a one-stop solution service from Sundaram Finance for all their EV financing requirements.