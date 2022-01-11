Altigreen partners with Massive Mobility to install 25,000 EV charging stations in two years

Altigreen has joined hands with Massive Mobility to install 25,000 EV charging stations in the next two years. These chargers will be accessible to all EVs, regardless of ownership, type, brand, or model.

Altigreen, one of India’s leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, has joined hands with Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility. As a part of this partnership, they will install 25,000 on-demand charging stations in India in the next two years. Altigreen is a Bengaluru-based company that is catalysing the EV ecosystem and last-mile delivery in India with its commercial electric three-wheelers. Now, it has mandated Massive Mobility to set up charging stations in towns and cities across the country to develop the charging infrastructure.

According to the company, the Massive-Altigreen charging network will be accessible to all EVs, regardless of ownership, type, brand, or model. In addition, Massive Mobility will also commission owners of the parking & charging points to offer charging nodes to EV drivers through its cloud-based solutions. The company says that its chargers are already live at more than 150+ locations across Delhi-NCR. The Massive charging app will also help users to set up their profile online, identify & book a charging station slot, make payments online, and also monitor usage.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen said, “We have a long way to go in making Indian roads fully electric and, to sustain this uphill climb, there is a need for a robust EV charging infrastructure. Aligning our goals with Massive Mobility, which is developing an electric mobility ecosystem in Indian metros with an initial focus on the commercial sector, will help us to boost EV adoption across the country. We believe that leveraging the company’s expertise in designing a smart, integrated network of charging stations will help us to achieve our collective goals.”

Shailesh Vickram Singh, Founder of Massive Mobility, said, “Altigreen is a leading company in EV technology for commercial last-mile transportation, and we are happy to team up with them to help people transition to electric vehicles. At Massive Mobility, we are creating a seamless charging experience for EV users. With the ‘charger on-demand’, range anxiety, earlier associated with electric vehicles, is becoming a thing of the past, and will eventually lead to dramatic increase in adoption of EVs in 2w/3w space.”