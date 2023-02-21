Altigreen opens second dealership in Delhi, 17th in India

Commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen has inaugurated its second brand-new retail experience centre in the national capital in Azad Nagar, Mandi Market. This marks the company’s 17th retail dealership in India, following the launches in major metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.



Much like Altigreen’s experience centres in other cities, the new dealership in Delhi claims to allow EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. Altigreen opted to continue its existing partnership with Sai Shreeja Auto LLP in Delhi, for the second dealership, too. Sai Shreeja Group is a leading automobile group situated in Delhi/NCR, with

association with some of the worlds most renowned Automobile Brands like M.G Motors, Hyundai & Ford.



The Altigreen Retail Experience Centre in North Delhi was launched by Dr. Amitabh Saran CEO Altigreen. The brand aims to focuss on providing its consumers an enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure. Every element of the dealership has been designed to lend a welcoming feel especially to the autorickshaw drivers walking in out of curiosity.



Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Delhi’s march towards becoming the EV Capital of India, and for Delhi to become a cleaner, greener and pollution-free place. Sai Shreeja group has decades of experience in automobile retail which will be very helpful in strengthening its EV reach across the state, after its first dealership in Okhla. Altigreen would continue to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs.



”The EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 94.4% from 2021 to 2030. Scooters and 3- wheelers are really what’s driving the EV revolution. Our dealership will make EVs more accessible to the people of Delhi and tempt them to transition from fossil fuels to electric. We hope to serve them all through our second dealership in Delhi. We are very proud to continue our partnership with Altigreen in their mission of accelerating carbon-free transport and also making it accessible and affordable.”



The company’s commercial electric 3W offering neEV recently completed 150+ kms intercity drive between Mysore Palace and Bangalore Palace, on a single charge in about six hours. In addition, the company recently announced a partnership to launch the fastest-charged 3-wheeler while offering over 100 chargers in Bengaluru itself.

