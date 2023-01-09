Altigreen launches new electric offering in partnership with Exponent

Altigreen, a commercial electric vehicle manufacturer, has collaborated with Exponent Energy and launched a brand-new variant of its three-wheeler cargo EV, called neEV Tez.

The neEV Tez is featuring an 8.2kWh e pack, a proprietary battery by Exponent built using regular LFP cell chemistry. Delivers a 98 KM Range (ARA/Certified) and city drive range of 85 km. It charges from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes at Exponent’s e-pump charging network, making it the world’s fastest charging electric vehicle.

neEV Tez starts at a price point of Rs 3,55,000 with a vehicle warranty of 5 years/ 1 lakh kms and an unprecedented battery warranty of 5 years/1.56 Lakh kms.

Earlier, in August 2022, Altigreen and Exponent Energy had announced their partnership aimed at making rapid charging a reality for electric vehicles on Indian roads. neEV Tez is the first product to emerge from this partnership, featuring Exponent’s proprietary liquid-cooled battery that delivers an industry-first performance of 0-100 percent charge within 15 minutes.

Dr Amitabh Saran, founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “neEV Tez will ensure maximum utilization of the vehicle owing to its long range and low charging time, thereby resulting in more trips on a single charge and high earnings opportunity.”

Saran also added “The game-changing neEV Tez finally offers a new and robust solution with its 15-minute full-charge capabilities. So the next time a consumer asks us, “Kitna chalti hai?”, we’d like to tell them, “Chalti rehti hai!”

Vinayak, Co-Founder, Exponent Energy, said, “We’re proud to launch the world’s fastest charging 3-wheeler – The neEV Tez, in partnership with Altigreen. While the neEv series already has best-in-class volumetric load capacity & ground clearance, the neEV Tez with a 15-minute full charge & 3000 cycle life warranty is an unbeatable proposition.”