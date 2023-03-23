Altigreen launches its first EV dealership in Gurugram, 28th in India

Altigreen, one of India’s leading commercial electric vehicle makers, has inaugurated its new retail experience centre in Gurugram, Haryana. This is the company’s 28th retail dealership in India and it’s already present in major metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bangalore. For the Gurugram dealership, Altigreen partnered with SKYY Mobility.

Altigreen’s new retail experience centre was launched by Dr. Amitabh Saran, Founder & CEO of Altigreen. During the same event, the company also launched the all-new NeEV Tez which it claims is the world’s fastest-charging three-wheeler featuring Exponent’s 3-in-one connector. The NeEV Tez requires 15 minutes of charging for a full charge at the E-pump, 3.5 hours of slow charging with 16 A Socket-200V and up to 1 hour at the Bharat DCOO1 charging station.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are excited to step into Haryana with a brand-new retail experience centre in Gurugram. We have partnered with SKYY Mobility to reach out to EV enthusiasts across Haryana. We are also using this occasion to introduce the Altigreen NeEV Tez – the world’s fastest charging 3-wheeler with added features, to the people of Gurugram!”

Gaurav Jain, Managing Director, SKYY Mobility, said, “EVs are emerging as the preferred clean technology for the future of mobility. The economics of EVs has also improved significantly, while advancements, especially in battery and charging technologies, help make them an extremely efficient alternative as well. We are excited to partner with Altigreen for this retail experience centre in Gurugram!”