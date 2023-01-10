Altigreen has plans for more products, including the passenger segment, says Amitabh Saran

The commercial segment has seen many EVs take over from various manufacturers, offering a wide variety of ranges, charging speeds, load-carrying capacities, etc. One of the well-known names in this industry is Altigreen, with the neEV, an electric cargo three-wheeler. With its recent product launch, the neEV Tez, Altigreen has raised the bar for competition with the vehicle’s charging capability.

Altigreen’s new neEV Tez offers an ARAI-certified range of 98km, while its battery pack can be fully charged in 15 minutes, from 0 to 100 percent. In the commercial vehicle segment where time is money, the neEV Tez’s quick charging capability could be the game-changer.

The neEV Tez is built by Altigreen, however, the battery pack, BMS, controllers, etc are built by Exponent Energy, a Bangalore-based startup. The Altigreen neEV Tez uses a 600A to charge itself in 15 minutes via an epump, which is also built by Exponent Energy. While doing so, the charger and the battery pack are in constant communication to ensure no mishaps, however, this charging option only supports the neEV Tez.

With a lot of power being transferred, this brings in heat as well during charging. The battery pack – epack – is liquid-cooled to keep temperatures under check and if the system detects any kind of malfunction, the charger shuts off.

The electric three-wheeler can also charge normally via a regular charger, alongside the standard neEV. “We will sell both models of the neEV as they have specific used cases,” says Dr Amitabh Saran, the Founder and CEO of Altigreen. We have other models also in mind, including the passenger segment which we will possibly work with Exponent Energy to introduce fast charging capabilities,” he adds.

The battery pack itself on the neEV Tez is smaller compared to the regular neEV model, as Exponent Energy believes that the 100km range with 15 minutes of charging time is the sweet spot. Exponent Energy builds everything but the cell, and Exponent Energy claims that the battery pack can offer 3000 cycles with fast charging, while Altigreen themselves offer a 5-year warranty on the vehicle.

In terms of charging stations, Exponent Energy has set up 20 stations over the last 2 months, however, the aim is to set up 100 charging stations which will be done in two phases. The first phase will see 30 stations being set up while the second phase will see 70 stations coming up.

Exponent Energy is confident that even with a bigger battery pack, the company can still charge it from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes, which opens up the market for more opportunities.