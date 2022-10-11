Altigreen EV inaugurates its retail dealership in Delhi

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Altigreen, has entered the National Capital with its new retail dealership in Delhi. This is the company’s third retail outlet in India in a span of 15 days, the other two being in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. According to the company, these experience centres will allow EV enthusiasts and its prospective customers to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles.

Altigreen’s retail dealership in Delhi has been launched in association with Sai Shreeja Auto LLP which is also associated with carmakers like MG Motors, Hyundai, and Ford. The company’s new EV experience centre is located in Okhla Industrial Area – Phase 1. Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Delhi’s march towards becoming the EV Capital of India, and for Delhi to become a cleaner, greener and pollution-free place.”

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh: Up to 165 km range

He added, “Sai Shreeja group has decades of experience in automobile retail which will be very helpful in establishing an EV reach across the state. The company has further plans to open dealerships in 40 cities including Lucknow, Cochin, Surat and Thane during 2022-23, while our state-of-the-art factory ensures we can keep up with the demand. Altigreen would continue to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Pahwa, Founder – Sai Shreeja Group said, “The EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 94.4% from 2021 to 2030. Scooters and 3-wheelers are really what’s driving the EV revolution. We are very proud to partner with Altigreen in their mission of accelerating carbon-free transportation and also making EVs accessible and affordable. We assure that we will put all our efforts to delight customers with our services.”