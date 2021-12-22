Altigreen bags order of 1500+ commercial EVs from MoEVing: Details

Altigreen has received an order of 1,500+ commercial EVs worth Rs 75 crore from MoEVing. The company will deliver these road-ready electric vehicles to MoEVing in 2022.

Bengaluru-based Altigreen has recently bagged an order of 1500+ commercial EVs worth Rs 75 crore from MoEVing. According to Altigreen, they are ramping up their manufacturing capabilities and the deliveries of these road-ready EVs will begin in 2022. MoEVing is one of India’s leading electric mobility technology platforms accelerating EV adoption and both companies have cemented a partnership with each other with a vision of making Indian roads completely electric.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen said, “2021 has been a defining year for the commercial EV segment. The rising awareness, consumer consciousness, and policy support are creating a conducive ecosystem to ramp up efforts for large-scale EV adoption in the country. We want to thank MoEVing for their continued support and trust in us. This bond has also been strengthened by our collective commitments towards clean transportation.”

He further added, “To bring the best for our customers with innovation and indigenous technology, our team is constantly working to upgrade our manufacturing capabilities and we are confident of higher volume deliveries from the first quarter of FY23. Altigreen is ramping up its capacity from the current 6,000 per annum to 36,000 per annum in the next 12 months. It is in the midst of an exciting journey to raise funds and upgrade capabilities to meet the demands of its valued partners.”

Commenting on the initiative, Vikash Mishra, Founder and CEO, MoEVing, said, “We are excited to partner with Altigreen to deploy their vehicles and explore the conversation around electric vehicle service centres. Our platform’s holistic solutions to accelerate EV adoption, with data being at the centre of our strategy, has us working with leading ecosystem players like Altigreen to ensure that our goal of sustainable mobility and sustainable livelihood for drivers is accomplished.”