Altair to collaborate with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in simulation

Altair, a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), signed an agreement with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders a shipbuilding company to collaborate in multiple simulation areas.

The companies said, as part of this collaboration, MDL will utilise Altair’s solutions for simulation-driven design and validation, structural fidelity calculations, shock and vibration assessments, hydrodynamic loading, and electromagnetic simulation.

In order to develop its robust ship engineering and design capabilities, MDL already uses a variety of Altair solutions. Through the collaboration agreement, both companies are able to strengthen their relationship.

Altair solutions are used extensively in the marine and maritime industries. Altair helps naval architects address complex engineering challenges and mitigate environmental risks associated with seagoing loads including structural, hydro, dynamic, thermal, and fatigue, as well as above surface and underwater weapon threats for the military and homeland security.

Panduranga Rao Chirala, senior vice president of strategic initiatives, Altair India said, “We’re thrilled to continue our work with MDL, further and more extensive collaboration between Altair and MDL will lead to breakthroughs in marine and defense technology that make vessels safer and more efficient for their crews.”

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has facilities in Mumbai and Nhava, and utilizes the latest CAD/CAM/CIM software design technology to stay abreast of the latest advances in maritime and defense technology.