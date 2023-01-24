Alstom Transport India awarded as global top employer for the first time in 2023

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has received the global top employer 2023 certification for the first time, with certificates in 22 countries compared to 14 countries in 2022.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Alstom Group has received this distinction in Europe, the third year for the Asia-Pacific region, including India, as well as North America and the first year for the Middle East.

Due to the ecological transition, Alstom must respond to a growing international demand for more modern and sustainable mobility solutions. With an order book of €85.9 billion, the Group maintains an excellent recruitment dynamic and is specifically targeting young talent to contribute to the challenges of smart and sustainable mobility.

“It is a proud moment for us as we have successfully retained our position as the only Top Employer in the Indian mobility industry for the third consecutive year.

At Alstom, our people’s agenda has been at the core of our business outlook and this win is a testament to the sheer dedication and commitment of our employees. We aim to continue providing higher engagement to our diverse workforce and empower and support them in their career aspirations,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India.

With a strong order backlog of over €4.7 billion from its operations, and optimism for the Indian market, the company continues its recruitment drive in 2023. With continued focus on hiring across the value chain – from production to methods, supplies, and functions, the recruitment will be a mix of engineers, technicians, and data science specialists.

The team in India has grown consistently over the past few years, from 2,000+ full time employees in 2016 to over 10,500+ team members. The company heavily invests in nurturing and training talent across levels, from young graduates to engineering experts to senior leaders who are contributing to smart and sustainable mobility.

Today, Alstom is the only organisation in the heavy engineering and mobility sector in India to be re-certified. This is a testament to Alstom’s continued commitment towards creating a better workplace through excellent people practices.

Alstom is the only multinational sustainable mobility provider in India, to have a comprehensive portfolio of offerings to meet customer specific needs, from cost-efficient mass-market platforms to high-end technological innovations.