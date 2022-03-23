Alparslan Kutukcuoglu Appointed As eBikeGo’s Chairman Of The Board

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board at eBikeGo. He has a track record of successful operations in various stages ranging from start-up to expansion to turnaround situations.

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board at eBikeGo, the electric two-wheeler mobility platform. Previously, eBikeGo boarded him as the International Business Director and a member of the Supervisory Board.

Alparslan has extensive experience in the international automotive business. He has a track record of successful operations in various stages ranging from start-up to expansion to turnaround situations. He has worked in a worldwide, multi-business environment, immediately defining a strategic vision in response to complex, multi-faceted difficulties, and reacting and implementing solutions decisively.

He has a reputation for being able to develop and motivate a talented management team, the company said in a statement. He has considerable M&A experience, multi-cultural background. He has specialities in General management, business development (Strategy and implementation), International operations in Europe, USA and Asia.

After completing MSc in Mechanical Engineering from ETH Zurich, he completed an advanced management program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He started his professional journey as the GM Engineering Composites with Saurer Engineering Composites. The next step was Myonic Group as the CEO, a reputed company in the field of precision components for the global medical, automotive and aviation industries, where he led an MBO with a leading PE house in Europe and managed the group until complete EXIT.

During his shorter tenures as the CEO of Interaxia (DVD chemicals), Elcotherm (leading heating and cooling systems), and Epispeed (Microprocessor manufacturing processes), he was the chairman of the supervisory board in Wampfler AG, a leading company in the field of energy and data transmission products. All these assignments were in partnership with financial investors.

Then he joined Wifag-Polytype Holding as the Member of the Executive Committee, where one of his tasks was to build up the Indian operations for the group. For about 3 years, he mainly lived in India (Mumbai). His latest operational assignment was SFC KOENIG as the CEO, with global market and technology leader for metal sealing and flow control products mainly for automotive Industry, formerly PE backed group, today part of IDEX Corporation, where he led the EXIT to this stock listed group.

Since 2020, Alparslan is active as a board member and investor of PE backed companies, namely Chairman of the Board in Mungo Befestigungstechnik Ag for components for the construction industry and global reach and a Member of the Board of Precision Werks Group (PWG), a portfolio of companies in the field of tooling and critical components for the automotive industry.

“Mr. Alparslan is a valuable addition to our Board of the leadership team and will bring worldwide appeal and unique business ideas to our industry. The business and expansion elements will be completely redesigned as the global transition to electric vehicles. Alparslan’s management skills and experience in business development will be beneficial in bringing innovative form factors to consumers. I look forward to our association with him to build the most iconic range of EVs and transform the Indian mobility sector” said Dr Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position of Chairman of the Board at eBikeGo, Alparslan Kutukcuoglu stated “eBikeGo positioned itself to become an important player in this very interesting space of EVs and the corresponding Mobility Solutions and I will be delighted to support the team under the visionary leadership of Irfan in this endeavour.”