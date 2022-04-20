All-new Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV officially revealed

Lexus has unveiled its all-new electric SUV. The new Lexus RZ 450e is the company’s first bespoke electric sport utility vehicle. It is based on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. This all-electric SUV is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 362 km on a single charge.

Talking about the design, the Lexus RZ 450e has sharp and edgy styling elements, just like most other Lexus models. Moreover, the electric SUV’s footprint is said to be similar to the Lexus’ existing NX crossover. It measures 4,805 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and has a 2,850 mm wheelbase.

The Lexus RZ 450e shares its powertrain with the recently unveiled Toyota bZ4X. It is powered by a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 362 km on a single charge. The electric SUV gets a dual-motor setup, a 203 hp unit at the front and a 108 hp unit at the rear.

The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 312 hp of power and 435 Nm of peak torque. It gets a four-wheel-drive layout. Upon launch, the new Lexus RZ 450e will rival the likes of the Toyota bZ4X, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq5, etc. Speaking on the occasion, Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer, Lexus Electrified, Lexus International, said, “We believe that Lexus, an established luxury automaker, should continue pursuing the creation of exciting cars while respecting nature and the global environment to achieve a carbon-neutral society.”

He further added, “The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a uniquely Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch, and is exhilarating to drive. With the transition to BEV, we pursued a special design with functional simplicity featuring the evolution of the spindle grill to the new Lexus spindle body architecture and a cockpit space incorporating the tazuna concept focusing on driver operation. We will continue to take on the challenge of providing customers with new experiences and a uniquely Lexus BEV driving experience.”