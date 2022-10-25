All Maruti Suzuki vehicles will run on E20 fuel by 2023: CV Raman

Maruti Suzuki is firing all cylinders when it comes to both alternate fuels and electric vehicles. After recently announcing that the country’s number one automobile manufacturer will roll out its first all-electric vehicle in 2025, the company has confirmed that its entire line-up will comply with E20 fuel by next year. According to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway, all automobile manufacturers have to switch to engines that run on E20 fuel from April 2023. The government believes this will help the country cut its carbon footprint and achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

Speaking to CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer at Maruti Suzuki, he confirmed, “The company’s entire range will be E20 compliant by April 2023.” At the moment, the petrol in India has a 10 to 15 per cent ethanol blend, hence E10. By April next year, the ethanol blend will increase to 20 to 25 per cent, which will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase fuel economy. Shifting to E20 fuel will also reduce India’s overreliance on imported fuels.

Mild upgrades and modifications of the engines will be required as the higher level of ethanol can be corrosive for older engines. Hence, Raman explains that it is essential to change the fuel and rubber hoses and recalibrate the engine.

There are reports that Maruti Suzuki is already working on E85-compatible engines, but the company is keeping mum on this subject.