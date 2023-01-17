All Maruti Suzuki vehicles will be E20 compliant from April 2023: CV Raman, CTO

Maruti Suzuki was one of the first carmakers to completely stop using diesel engines as it felt that the investments and hardware changes for diesel would drive up costs and subsequently prices for consumers substantially. Instead, the company chose to explore hybrid options and flex-fuel options, besides also going down the full electric-vehicle route, with the EVX concept that it showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company currently has multiple fuel options for many of its vehicles from strong hybrid petrol-electric vehicles, to mild-hybrid electrically assisted petrol vehicles in the search of more fuel efficiency. Strong hybrids offer up to 35 percent better fuel efficiency compared to standard petrol-only motors, while mild-hybrid technology adds about 7 percent better efficiency. The company also offers CNG-petrol hybrids for buyers looking to reduce the running costs of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki is also aiming to launch more vehicles that are capable of running ethanol-blended fuels, with 20% ethanol blending with petrol initially, going up to 85% ethanol blends later. It showcased a flex-fuel (E85 capable) Wagon-R at the Expo. Flex-fuel vehicles can run on pure petrol or with any ratio of ethanol blending up to 85 percent. It is a technology that can be carbon negative and also boost agricultural income, as a large part of ethanol production is plant-based.

CV Raman, chief technology officer, Maruti Suzuki India, says the company is in talks with the government to roll out a full roadmap for flex-fuel vehicles and ethanol production by 2025. The company is also looking to roll out bio-CNG vehicles as well.

On the sidelines of the AutoExpo 2023, FinancialExpress.com caught up with CV Raman, and spoke with him about the various technologies that will be coming in the next few years from the company – from flex-fuel cars, hybrids and pure EVs. The company has already announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore for pure EVs.