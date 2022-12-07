Aisin’s automated parking system to use AMD Xilinx Automotive platform

AMD announced that Japanese automotive systems supplier Aisin is using its Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq UltraScale+MPSoC platform for its Automated Parking-Assist (APA) system. The highly adaptable platform enables the next-generation Aisin APA system to detect pedestrians, vehicles and free space efficiently and at extremely low latency. The Aisin APA system will begin shipping in model year 2024.

The Aisin APA system uses four cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors mounted on the vehicle to recognize the surrounding environment and calculate the driving route. The system then controls the vehicle according to the calculated route to park itself. In addition, the Aisin APA system also automatically performs automated emergency braking in the event of a potential collision.

The XA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform —deployed in the cameras within the Aisin APA system — combines a high-performance Arm-based multicore, multiprocessing system with ASIC-class programmable logic containing custom co-processors. These can be optimised to meet system needs, including a deep learning processor unit for convolutional neural network (CNN) processing.

This enables machine learning-based scene segmentation and object detection for the Aisin APA system. The platform is capable of offloading critical functions, such as graphics and video pipelining, to dedicated processing blocks to enable low-latency image processing.

Morito Oshita, president, Chassis and Vehicle Safety System Company, Aisin Corporation said, “Aisin’s APA system leverages complex AI and requires an SoC delivering high performance and low latency, which led us to choosing the AMD Xilinx XA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform. Basic surround-view systems reduced some of the challenges of manual parking for consumers, whereas APA systems can now significantly ease the stress of parking in tight spots. We are pleased to start development and bring this solution to consumers.”

Hanneke Krekels, corporate vice president, Core Vertical Markets, AMD added that “Aisin is leading the pack with its innovative approach, designing this APA system with the flexibility to adapt the specifications depending on the specific requirements of different automakers. This is a perfect example of how the adaptability of the AMD Zynq MPSoC provides an upgrade path to increased feature capability in future designs.”