AIS windows launches experience centre in Bengaluru



AIS Windows, a strategic business unit of AIS, has unveiled its latest technology-driven experience centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is AIS Windows’ 2nd Experience Centre, with the other being in Defence Colony, New Delhi. The Bengaluru Experience Centre is located at HMG Ambassador, Ground floor, 137 Residency Road, Bangalore.

Spread across 3700 sq. ft., the experience centre will allow homeowners, commercial real estate developers, designers and architects to get themselves acquainted with the full range of AIS Windows’ customized solutions, including glass and fenestration products. The experience offers a touch and feel for the product and a phygital experience of products and applications through the various tech-enabled consoles in the centre. The staff on hand is fully equipped and trained to handle all queries related to products and solutions as well as assist the customers with the phygital experience.

The experience centre was inaugurated by Vikram Khanna, COO – Asahi Glass Ltd. and Mahesh Khaitan, Director – Sattva Group.

Speaking at the launch, Vikram Khanna, COO – Asahi Glass Ltd. said, “The AIS Experience Centre is a unique one-of- its-kind showroom where the customer will be able to experience different door and window typologies in both uPVC and Aluminium range.as also experience security, acoustic, energy efficiency and privacy solutions in glass. Each element of this experience centre has been thought of and designed to provide the visitor with a sublime experience. For us at AIS, it was indeed a huge project, and a lot of thinking, planning, hard work has gone into it giving it its final shape. We take pride in presenting to you the Best in class, state-of-the-art glass and windows experience centre.”

In the words of Naveen Karki, Business Head, AIS Windows, “Windows and doors play an important role in design aesthetics and energy performance of buildings, be it commercial, institutional or residential. They provide physical and visual connection between the inside and outside and enhance the overall appeal of the building. Rising demand for well-designed windows has led to AIS Windows innovations in the quality and texture of the windows. Beyond aesthetics, windows are expected to perform other functions such optimizing day-lighting, insulation, energy conservation, noise reduction and pollution control.”