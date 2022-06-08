Air Products to supply hydrogen for IOCL’s Barauni Refinery

North America-headquartered Air Products, an industrial gases and large-scale project development, execution and operation company has signed a long-term supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). According to the agreement, Air Products will build, own, and operate a new industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen, and steam to IOCL’s Barauni Refinery in Bihar, India.



The new industrial gas complex will help IOCL expand its capacity from 6 million to 9 million tonnes per annum producing Euro-VI or BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel at its Barauni complex. The industrial gas complex will include the latest generation multi-feed hydrogen production facility supplying 70,000 normal cubic meters per hour (Nm3/hr) of hydrogen, as well as, steam, and a high-efficiency air separation unit producing 4,000 Nm3/hr of nitrogen.



Air Products expects the new industrial gas complex for IOCL to come onstream in 2024. Once completed, the Barauni project will be Air Products’ second BOO project in India, after the Kochi Industrial Gas complex at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery.

Dr Samir J. Serhan, CEO, Air Products said, “As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, our latest strategic investment in India will provide an efficient combination of industrial gas production technologies, enabling IOCL to meet ever-increasing transportation fuel demand.”