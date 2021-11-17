Air Products set up its new office in New Delhi: Now operational in four Indian cities

Air Products has expanded its presence in India with a new office in New Delhi. The company is now operational in four Indian cities: Delhi, Pune, Vadodara, and Kochi.

Air Products is one of the world’s leading industrial gases companies. It provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to various industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, etc. The company has recently expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new office in New Delhi. According to the company, Air Products’ Delhi office will be the hub for its business development and stakeholder engagement activities.

Also, it is worth mentioning that apart from Delhi, the company operates in three other Indian cities too. Prior to the inauguration of the brand’s Delhi office, the company set up its new EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) centre in Vadodara, Gujarat which began operations last year during the pandemic. Air Products also operates an EPC centre and IT centre in Pune, Maharashtra, and an industrial gas complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery in Kochi, Kerala.

Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer, Air Products said: “India is a growth region for Air Products and plays a strategic role in the Company’s journey. We are very proud to invest in India and want to continue to grow our presence and develop strong relationships in the region; aligned with our goal to be the safest and most innovative industrial gas company in the world.”

Anand Chordia, Managing Director, Air Products India, said:” We are delighted to expand our footprint in India as we continue to grow in the region. A year back we opened our second EPC centre in India and hired close to 400 highly skilled employees and we continue to hire in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. Since 2019, we have almost tripled our workforce in India.”

He further added, “Our EPC centres are focused on providing technology, engineering and project execution, for Air Products’ activities in India, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. Being centrally based in the capital city of New Delhi will aid our Business Development and Stakeholder Engagement efforts as the Company focuses on several investment opportunities in India on BOO (build, own, operate) model in the Gasification, Green Hydrogen and Hydrogen for Mobility (H2fM) space.”

