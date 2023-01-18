AIIMS Rishikesh inks MoU with SaveLIFE Foundation to improve trauma care

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (AIIMS Rishikesh) and SaveLIFE Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance road safety and emergency medical care in the country.

The collaboration will enable knowledge sharing between SaveLIFE Foundation and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh to build a model trauma care framework specific to the country’s needs. The partners will work closely to promote road safety and emergency medical care including joint research, policy advocacy, training programs, crash investigations and interpretation using deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), knowledge dissemination events, and opportunities in road safety and emergency care for medical students and young professionals.

Dr (Prof.) Meenu Singh, Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh said, “Road crashes are a major cause of death and disability in our country. Injury prevention and rapid care, therefore, form the foundation of road safety. Our partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation will see close collaboration in the areas of crash analytics, injury prevention & trauma systems development to save lives.”

Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “Beginning with the Good Samaritan Law, immediate care for the injured has been an integral part of our mission at SaveLIFE Foundation. It’s a pleasure for us to partner with AIIMS, Rishikesh, which is at the forefront of driving excellence in the area of trauma care to advance our mission of ensuring fast and highly competent care to road crash victims across India.”