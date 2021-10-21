After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

Ola, having been in business for a month, has sold 5000 cars in 7 cities. Now, the company is looking to start operations in four more cities, and hire 10,000 new people.

By:October 21, 2021 6:14 PM
ola used car sales

Ola, the Bangalore-based taxi aggregator who has ventured into the used car market, has sold 5000 vehicles in one month. Currently operating in 7 cities across India, Ola is looking at expanding operations in 4 more cities — Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore. The company, by doing so is planning to hire 10,000 new people.

In the middle of the ongoing festive season, Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Over the next two months, Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, the CEO, Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centres”.

As part of Ola Cars, Ola is also setting up service centres across the country to provide a better experience through advanced telematics, AI and Vision-based systems that ensure high-quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops will provide paintwork that will match OEM factory finish.

As part of its longer-term plans, Ola will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well, providing them with a seamless platform with unprecedented reach and understanding of consumers and their mobility needs.

