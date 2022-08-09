scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

After 3 years of fall, two-wheeler sales set to rise this fiscal, says report

Two-wheelers sales fell by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from FY19 to FY22 as lower rural demand amid Covid-19 induced economic slowdown, restricted mobility, and higher vehicle and fuel costs hurt.

Written by FE Bureau
two wheelers fuel price hike

After three years of consecutive decline, two-wheeler manufacturers in FY23 are likely to see a growth of 6-6.5% in sales volume, riding on the back of rural and personal mobility demand. The recovery in demand could have been higher, but supply-chain disruptions and high inflation — wholesale price increase of over 20% — hurt the consumer sentiment, a CareEdge report said.

CareEdge expects an increase of 1.12 lakh units in FY23, including exports, driven by improved mobility, pent-up demand and improving consumer sentiments. The improvement in the rural demand, supported by a normal monsoon and the softening in input costs, is likely to drive healthy volume growth for domestic two-wheeler companies in FY23, as visible from Q1FY23. Despite volume growth, the margins are expected to remain under cost pressure due to the high commodity prices.

Two-wheelers sales fell by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from FY19 to FY22 as lower rural demand amid Covid-19 induced economic slowdown, restricted mobility, and higher vehicle and fuel costs hurt. The transition to BS-VI in FY21, which led to a consequent price hike, also dampened demand sentiment.
According to the report, although electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler sales recorded a sharp growth of 61% in FY22, they accounted for only 1.3% of the total two-wheeler sales during the period.

Also Read

The recent surge in the demand for electric two-wheelers will support the overall sales of two-wheelers in FY23. In the short run, low fuel and ownership costs, low maintenance, along with the improving charging infrastructure, are likely to ensure a speedy transition towards EVs, along with extended subsidies maintaining the price band, the report added.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry Express Mobility