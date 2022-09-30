Africa’s Jumia to deploy Biliti’s electric three-wheeler for deliveries

Africa-based e-commerce player Jumia has announced a partnership with California-based EV solutions provider Biliti Electric, to add electric-vans to its delivery fleet in Kenya.

The partners say they have successfully completed the pilot project, and are set to scale the fleet within Kenya in the first phase, and eventually across Africa.

Biliti Electric will supply the Taskman variant, which is designed for commercial last-mile deliveries – it offers a range of 100km per charge, payload of 500kg and a top speed of 50kph. Biliti’s SmartSwapp technology enables the rider to simply swap the vehicle battery.

The company says it has seen a collective mileage of 22 million miles (35 million kilometre) and delivered 24 million shipments across the globe.

The company counts the likes of Amazon, IKEA, Flipkart (Walmart), Wasoko (Sokowatch), BigBasket, Zomato, JioMart (Reliance) among others, and has a presence in more than 15 countries including Japan, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Uganda, Kenya, Dubai and India.

Juan Seco, CEO, Jumia Kenya said, “Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa is the first pillar of Jumia’s sustainability strategy. We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The introduction of these EVs to our last-mile delivery fleet of more than 3,000 vans is an integral milestone in our journey towards realising our ESG objectives.”

Rahul Gayam, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Biliti Electric said, “We are thrilled about this partnership as Jumia is a growing entity on its path to profitability. Last mile delivery costs account for 53% of the total cost of shipping. EVs help save on major costs compared to any internal combustion engine vehicle. We are confident of enabling Jumia with much faster, cheaper and more convenient last-mile deliveries.”

In 2020, around 92% of the electricity used in the country was generated from renewables, including hydropower, geothermal, solar PV and wind. Kenya is targeting 100% clean energy use by 2030.