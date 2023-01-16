Advik Hi-Tech bets on alternative fuel, targets doubling turnover by 2025

Alternative fuel technology has been one of the key highlights of the 16th edition of the Auto Components Expo in Delhi. Advik Hi-Tech (Advik) unveiled an expansive portfolio of its latest technology solutions spanning across ICE, Electric Vehicles, CNG & Hydrogen fuel segments.

As Advik transitions from a component manufacturer to an end-to-end systems solution provider, the company outlined its growth strategy for 2025 to double its growth in the next three years. The company has earmarked a Capex of about Rs 500 crore to meet its expansion requirements for product and capacity development over the next three years.

Some of the new products unveiled at the Expo include the

-Next generation of oil pumps, water pumps, and vacuum pumps.

-These products help meet the Euro 6 Emission norms and will bolster Advik’s strong ICE portfolio globally, further.

-The new generation EGR Valve, Solenoid Purge Valve and Solenoid Air Secondary Valve.

Also Read Hydrogen as alternative fuel gathering momentum

Advik also announced the launch of new Electric Oil Pumps and Electric Water Pumps with 3-way and 4-way control valves for improved thermal management and lubrication for ICE and Electric Vehicles. This also includes an Electric Vacuum Pump to aid braking in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles in collaboration with Entecnia, Spain.

The company has also launched the latest generation Hydraulic CBS Disc Braking System and Mechanical CBS Drum Brake System which will cater to the growing Electric Vehicle two-wheeler market in India.

In the Alternative Fuel segment, Advik showcased the latest CNG Regulators developed in collaboration with Nikki of Japan for passenger Cars and commercial vehicles including the entire CNG system comprising of CNG Electronic Control Units (ECU), Injectors, Filling Valves, and Tank Valves.

With Nikki’s established technology and Advik’s manufacturing capabilities, The CNG regulators will cater to Passenger Cars & Commercial vehicles market and industrial forklifts and stationary generator markets.

While in the Hydrogen fuel segment, Advik & H2X Global,., the Australian vehicle and powered products manufacturer introduced their patented Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to help advance the hydrogen projects in India and global markets with the initial focus on the truck, bus and light commercial vehicles and stationary generator set markets.

The Advik-H2X collaboration will also undertake the application of Methanol fuel cells, providing another clean alternative to hydrogen in certain products, ensuring full capacity utilization of the fuel cell division of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director, Advik Group of Companies said, “Our technology showcase at the Expo is the next step on our vision of becoming a leading solutions provider for the evolving multi-fuel market both in India and globally. With all our products being manufactured in India, it underlines our responsibility to drive the industry and further the mandate for Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Brendan Norman CEO of H2X added that, “ Through the course of the exhibition we have met with several OEMs and have seen significant interest in the hydrogen space and the cooperation with Advik and we see a number of opportunities to work together with these.”