Advanced tyre standards announced in India as government continues to push road safety

As part of the Central Motor Vehicles (Tenth Amendment) Rules, 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification, setting new standards for tyres meant for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy trucks, and buses. Come October, tyres meant for the said vehicles will need to adhere to strict standards for wet grip, rolling resistance and rolling sound emissions, said the official statement from MoRTH.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification … It mandates requirements of rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions for tyres falling under classes C1 (passenger cars), C2 (light truck) and C3 (truck and bus), as defined in the Automotive Industry Standard 142:2019,” it said.



The report further explained that the rolling resistance of tyres has an impact on fuel efficiency; wet grip performance influences braking performance of tyres under wet conditions and promotes vehicular safety. The Rolling sound emission relates to the sound emitted from the contact between tyres in motion and the road surface.

As per the statement, the said tyres shall meet the wet grip standards and stage 2 limits of rolling resistance and rolling sound emissions, as specified in this AIS (Automotive Industry Standard).

With this regulation, India will be aligned with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) regulations, the notification added.