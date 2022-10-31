Adroit Auto introduces Adroit 3.0 app for pre-owned vehicle buyers & sellers

Adroit Auto Inspection Services, a fully owned subsidiary of Shriram Automall India (SAMIL) launched the Adroit 3.0 mobile application for pre-owned vehicle and equipment buyers and sellers.

Adroit auto is engaged in automobile inspection, valuation, certification and other allied services in the automobile segment. The company renders services to a diverse ensemble of clients which includes general insurance companies, financial institutions, NBFCs & Banks.

Adroit 3.0 is the successor of Adroit Auto’s mobile application, Adroit 2.0 and is in line with the current demands of a user-friendly interface, enhanced user experience and simplicity of usage.

Adroit 3.0 offers an information showcase with structured reports which can be viewed in one glance. Comparison of vehicle details is now available in tabular form which is easy to study. The vehicle valuation algorithm is driven on the basis of weightage and scoring of different components in the vehicles.

Furthermore, users can get access to Vahaan-authorised verification data with a single click. It also lets the users track their performance in the new dashboard.

The new app offers field inspection with interface loaded with the most important functions placed just a tap away. Adroit 3.0 now supports vernacular languages which were available only through the call till now.

Moreover, a time management feature with an appointment scheduling option enhances the productivity of the users. Any new user of Adroit 3.0 app can learn the functionalities quickly through video tutorials and FAQs.

The option of auto-allocation with geo-location feature will ease the life of users performing field inspections.