Adani sets up 2 new subsidiaries, Adani TotalEnergies Biomass and Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility

Adani Total Gas, a leading private supplier of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) for the industrial, commercial, residential and transport industry has set up two new subsidiaries.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEEL) has been set up with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh. The new subsidiary will work on the business of e-mobility areas such as setting up electric vehicles stations directly and through its network of dealers, EV charging and to do all necessary and incidental business activities in this regard. It is set to commence business operations in due course

Adani TotalEnergies Biomass with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh respectively. The company will carry on the business of developing, establishing and operating bio-conversion plants at various locations and will produce Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) and supplemental products including organic manure and fertiliser in solid & liquid form. It will undertake necessary and incidental business activities in this regard.

The move is part of Adani Total Gas’ strategy to expand their avenues beyond the traditional fuel supply business and be future-ready.