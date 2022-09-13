ACMA’s 62nd  Annual Session focuses on  Future of Mobility

The future of mobility is a dynamic one. Not just the transportation industry but the entire ecosystem in undergoing an evolution like never before.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing the interest of the Indian Auto Component makers is organising its 62nd Annual Session on September 14. Kickstarting on September 14, the central theme of the day long event revolves around “Future of Mobility- Transforming to be ahead of the opportunity.”

The ACMA President, Sunjay Kapur will deliver the welcome note of the inaugural session and SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa is among the key Guests Of Honour. The others Guests Of Honour include Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman INSPACe and R Dinesh- President-Designate, CII.

Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20 is the Chief Guest and ACMA Vice President, Shradha Suri Marwah will deliver the vote of thanks for the inaugural session.

The Afternoon session of the day-long event will see lead presentations by McKinsey Senior Partners, Shivanshu Gupta and Srikant Inampudi.

SIAM Vice-President, Vinod Aggarwal will be the Guest of Honour along with Ashok Leyland President and COO, Ganesh Mani S.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will be the Chief Guest of this session.

The Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey is the Chief Guest of Special Plenary discussions and the Panellists include-

-Sunil Kakkar, Senior ED, Maruti Suzuki

-Ram Kuppuswamy, CPO & Head Transformation Projects, Hero MotoCorp

-Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy

-Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL

-Josh Foulger, Country Head & MD, Bharat FIH

Minister of Road Transport and Highways,Nitin Gadkari will be the Chief Guest of the next Exclusive Session, also the final session of the day.

Make sure you attemd the day’s proceedings for deep insight and key understanding of the changing dynamics.

Financial Express Online is the media partner for ACMA and you can register for the event here.