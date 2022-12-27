Accidents affect livelihoods along with loss of lives says SaveLife-World Bank study

Road accidents are unfortunate but what probably worsens the blow is the long-term economic impact of these accidents. In India which accounts for about only 1 percent of world’s vehicles, sees almost 11 percent of all crash related deaths and disabilities. SaveLife Foundation’s recent study in association with the World Bank highlights that it is not just the loss life, accidents also result in severe economic burden. The lower the income group- the higher the impact. According to a recent report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), crash costs may be equivalent to 3.14 percent of the national GDP.

Interestingly the SaveLife Foundation- World Bank study points out that at 75%, the decline in total household income was sharper among low-income households (LIH) as compared to high-income households (HIH) that witnessed a 54 percent decline. The severe impact of a decline in income was found to be highest among the LIH in rural areas (56 percent) compared to LIH in urban areas (29.5 percent) and HIH in rural areas (39.5 percent).

The further shocking revealations as per the SaveLIFE Foundation- World Bank study included that low-income households reported over twice the number of deaths post-crash vs high-income households. As high as 44 percent of the households in rural areas reported at least one death after a road crash compared to 11.6 percent of households in urban areas. Similarly, the risk of a victim undergoing disability after a crash was two times more likely among LIH in rural areas.

Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO at SaveLIFE Foundation highlight that road crashes push entire families below the poverty line.

Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO at SaveLIFE Foundation explains that, “The recovery time for most LIH is longer than victims from the higher economic strata. With comparatively lesser disposable income and next to none insurance coverage, the economic burden that the economically-weaker strata of society bears is severe. So much so that at times, road crashes push entire families below the poverty line, which takes years to breach.”

How policies can help

The question therefore is how can this chasm be bridged? Tewari lisst out the “Policies that would help reduce the economic burden of road crashes and subsequent injuries and fatalities includes-

Firstly, investment in infrastructure that is friendly for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), and prioritises their safety. Timely access to medical care to ensure injuries do not aggravate or turn into disability or fatalities is also of utmost importance.There should be greater cooperation from police officials and the least amount of procedural hassles. With a view to standardise District Road Safety Committees (DRSC) across all states, in March 2022, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) issued directions for providing a regulatory framework to ensure uniformity in their structure and functions. The roles and responsibilities of the DRSCs include periodic review of road crashes in the district, monitoring and implementation of road safety policies, tracking and updating the State Road Safety Council with details on road crashes in the district. Finally, the Government should raise awareness amongst poor and uneducated households on their rights as road users and the next steps in the event of a road crash. This includes, state governments creating awareness of cashless treatment schemes, emergency numbers and other support schemes being run for crash victims.”

Tackling financial distress arising out of accidents

Prevention is always better than cure and therefore a significant push towards prevention of crashes is required as much by sectors such as insurance as it is by the Government.

At present though,

Road crash victims can seek help from the cashless treatment schemes of the Union and State Governments to prevent an immediate loss of financial resources. Road crash victims of death, injury or disability are eligible to claim compensation from the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) but the process needs to be made more friendly for families who cannot afford expensive lawyers.

In case of a hit-and-run crash, Tewari adds that “victims may be eligible under the new scheme, ‘Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme 2022,’ to claim enhanced compensation of Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and Rs 2,00,000 in case of death. It provides a time-bound process of claim compensation. A Motor Vehicles Accident Fund has also been created to provide compensation in hit-and-run cases.”