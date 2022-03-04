About 42% of Buyers Eyeing Zero-Emission Vehicles For Their Next Purchase: Rajeev Singh, Deloitte

In this latest episode of Mobility Interviews, Rajeev Singh, Partner and Automotive Leader, Deloitte India said consumers are now more concerned about the environment.

Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study 2022 demonstrates a shift in mobility trends. More than a third of Indian consumers have expressed interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, as the segment sets steam with India’s focus on environment-friendly, self-manufactured, and sustainable solutions post-pandemic.

About 42% of consumers want to purchase zero-emission vehicles as their next purchase. He also touched upon the various modes of charging and challenges in developing the infrastructure around that.

Sharing the trends in mobility as a service, Rajeev pointed out that people are now again preferring shared mobility over personal mobility. About 57% of people prefer shared mobility and the use of public transport and only 43% of people prefer personal mobility. However, the numbers are not equivalent to the pre-covid level.