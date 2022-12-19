Abhilaya launches EV fleet in Mumbai for last mile connectivity services

Abhilaya, Mumbai based logistics company has launched 25 two-wheeler EV’s in Mumbai to meet the last mile delivery needs of its clients. Abhilaya has procured these vehicles from Bounce. Bounce provides replaceable batteries that will help Abhilaya in fleet operation.

This is the firm’s second city launch. Abhilaya had successfully launched an EV fleet of 50 two-wheelers in Bengaluru in November. The company said it is also planning to extend its EV fleet’s presence in Ahmedabad by launching a fleet of 20 EVs in January.

Commenting on the EV launch Shrikant Nibandhe, Managing Director, One World Logistics said “We are delighted to expand our EV fleet and endeavour to become a business that grows consistently while reducing its carbon footprint.”