77% commuters ready to pay extra for premium electric buses: Survey

NueGo, the inter-city electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility, recently conducted a survey with over 2,800 respondents across 10 cities in partnership with Kantar, a leading insights and consulting company. The study was aimed at understanding the needs of the Indian inter-city travellers and has revealed some interesting details.

According to the survey, 79% of inter-city travellers feel there is a lack of standardization in different aspects of bus travel like punctuality, cleanliness/hygiene, and provision of food & beverages. The study included multiple bus traveller segments, including Premium AC, Affordable AC, and Non-AC, using both qualitative and quantitative research.

The majority of the inter-city bus travellers were found to be working males with an average age of 35 years. The study further shows that leisure is the top reason for travel (58%) for travellers across the country with preference given to travelling with family or friends. Moreover, when choosing a mode of transport, comfort, hygiene, and safety are the top considerations along with cleanliness.

As per the survey, Safety is the most important factor for travellers in the South while comfort is relatively more important to those in the North and the West. Travellers in the North are also said to be more price-sensitive as it is the second most important consideration to them, while it ranks fourth in the West and third in the South.

In India, there are about 3,60,000+ inter-city buses among which only about 50,000 of them are AC buses and their CAGR growth is predicted at 20-25 per cent. The premium AC bus market comprises about only 15,000 buses. Also, the study has found that when asked about their keenness to travel green with premium electric buses, the majority of the travellers showed a high willingness with 77% willing to pay a premium for these buses.

NeuGo plans to soon launch its services as well. Speaking on the offering, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo services will soon be rolled out across 75 Indian cities, starting on the Indore-Bhopal route in early June. A customer-centric brand, NueGo buses are a climate-friendly alternative focused on delivering the brilliant basics to the Indian travelers which are at par with Global standards.”