75 Auto Companies Approved Under PLI Scheme

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing India’s auto component manufacturing industry, congratulates the 75 auto component manufacturers that have been approved for incentives under the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components. 92 auto component manufacturers had applied for the scheme.

The PLI scheme for the automobile and auto component industry, for five years, commencing FY 22-23 has an outlay of Rs. 26,000 crores. A total of 115 companies, auto and auto components, had filed their application, of which 20 OEMs have been already accorded approval for incentives in February 2022.

The objectives of the scheme are to help the industry in overcoming cost disabilities, creating economies of scale and building a robust supply chain in areas of Advanced Automotive Technologies (AAT). The scheme will facilitate the automotive industry to move up the value chain into higher value-added products, apart from generating employment. The scheme will provide an incentive of up to 18 per cent, to encourage the industry to make fresh investments in the indigenous supply chain of AAT products.

Commenting on the approval of the components manufacturers for incentives under the PLI scheme, Sunjay J Kapur, President ACMA & Chairman Sona Comstar said, “Today’s announcement has indeed enthused the entire auto components industry and will be a catalyst in our transformational journey from a conventional industry to a mobility industry. We are indeed very thankful to the government for its generous selection of companies that will benefit from the scheme.”

He added, “That apart, a slew of policy measures announced in the recent past including the extension of FAME-2 scheme, the PLI on ACC battery, the policy initiative on battery swapping and energy as service, among others, will create a new paradigm of technological excellence in the automotive supply chain in India to make it globally competitive.”

Thanking the Government for the initiative, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said “The PLI scheme will not just help the component manufacturers become globally competitive but will provide much-needed momentum to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The scheme will lead to additional employment opportunities in India and provide an impetus to the industry to invest in cutting edge technologies to stay relevant.”