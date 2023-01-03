3eco Systems partners Log9 Materials to deploy 2,000 e-three-wheelers with fast-charge capabilities

Electric three-wheeler fleet operator 3eco Systems has inked a strategic partnership with Log9 Materials to deploy more than 2,000 InstaCharged Shakti 8 Cargo (S8Ci) EVs across India over the next 18 months.

The EV deployments will be initiated from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, and then extended to other metro cities. Notably, these electric three-wheelers will cater to e-commerce and hyperlocal logistics players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket among others.

In India, the last-mile logistics sector is anticipated to increase by 900 percent to $9 billion (Rs 74,223 crore) by 2025, largely driven by the e-commerce industry. For intra-city logistics, three-wheeler cargo vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice for last-mile deliveries, with EVs winning in this segment due to lowest operating cost and highest efficiency.

The Shakti 8 Cargo (S8Ci) is an L5 electric three-wheeler that has a range of 130km and payload capacity of 580 kg. InstaCharged by Log9’s RapidX batteries, the EV can be charged from zero to 100 percent in less than 35 minutes.

Peter Voelkner, MD, 3eco Systems said, “3eco serves the widest list of enterprise customers as a dedicated EV fleet operator in India, currently with operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mumbai. We take a holistic approach to understanding the complete value-chain before we enter a market or customer engagement. We analyse the bottlenecks, operating challenges, and other efficiency issues, then work with our strategic partners like Log9 Materials to design solutions for greater productivity based on our operating capabilities. After jointly optimising the services using our platform, we unlock substantial benefits for the customers and the communities in the form of higher cost savings and service improvement.”

Kartik Hajela, Co-founder & COO, Log9 Materials said, “The last-mile logistics sector has finally come of age and has started manifesting its impact on the Indian economy. With customers today flocking to e-commerce platforms for A to Z, the industry today calls for technologies that empower fleet operations to deliver on time, every time.”

Karan Kadaba, Director, 3eco Systems added, “At 3eco, our operations are managed and optimised for maximum utilisation over the day, often operating 1.5 shifts in a 24 hours-period, which boosts the vehicles’ revenue generating potential. Our vehicles have smart electronics integrated with the 35-minute charging capability enabled by the RapidX Log9 batteries to give us maximum flexibility to optimise performance, utilisation and cost of operations. Access to real-time and targeted data drives our consistent improvement to check all the sub-standard metrics and adopt positive outliers as system-wide best practices. We have plans to expand to 8 more Tier-1 and 2 cities over the next 12 months.”