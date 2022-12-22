2023: The outlook for inter-city road travel in the new year

By Prashant Kumar

2023 will be the year of reimagining travel! After Covid, the world has started to explore the opportunities to travel once more, where 73% of people are optimistic about travelling again, as per a booking.com research. Travel restrictions & COVID testings are out of the window allowing travellers to make extensive plans to explore the world in earnest.

People are willing to grab on to the new travel era being more inclined towards an ‘off the grid’ & ‘back to basics’ getaways. And 72% of travellers are ready to take a leap to gain new experiences. However, unlike 2022, the new year is likely to see a shift in the way we have witnessed vacations.

Peace & Pleasure

While vacations amidst campfire dishes, and stargazing is a great way to unwind and relax, 42% of travellers are more focused on tapping into their inner peace. Travellers are opting to go on mindfulness retreats more focused on mental & physical health.

Meanwhile, a major chunk, 36% travellers, wants to explore the unexplored through explicit escapes entirely focused on experiencing different levels of pleasure. Almost 30% of travellers are more intrigued towards having an out of the world and more enhanced experiences through exotic substances.

Budget-savvy Travel

With the global economy taking a big dip as we head into 2023, 69% of travellers aren’t preferring to spend much on vacations and trips. However, half of them still tend to invest heavily in their adventures.

As people prioritise budget travel and saving money, travel & tourism with hospitality companies such as goibibo, OYO, zingbus, and more, gets a leverage to lure such valued customers with heavy discounts on transportation and accommodation. With almost 40% of travellers matriculating their travel spend, the travel business seems to escalate on a larger scale.

More than 63% of people are said to keep a close eye on exclusive deals and hacks to save maximum on their next trip.

The ‘Work From Anywhere’ Culture

It’s 2022 and the corporate world has adapted to the notion and benefits of having a hybrid work culture, embracing “work from anywhere” mentality. While the beginning of 2022 allowed numerous employees to hit the beach with their laptops to sipping hot chocolate with a snow covered mountain-view during meetings, the cultural norm of “workations” is set to take a back seat in 2023.

The autohor is Prashant Kumar, Founder & CEO, Zingbus.

Two-thirds i.e almost 67% of travellers want their trips to be strictly work free in the upcoming year. Many employees are optimistic towards urging companies to fund corporate travel or retreats with the money saved from remote working during pandemic.

Tech & Survival

While the world isn’t ready yet to embrace the sci-fi ‘movie-esque’ travel, 43% of the travellers are inclined towards virtual reality inspired vacationing experiences. With lucrative feedback, the rise of meta-verse travel equipped with AR or VR, will surely aid travellers’ choices to explore certain destinations.

Diving deep into the “off-grid” vacation trend, 58% of travellers are opting to explore the wilderness, rolling in the mud to learn survival skills.

However, 53% of people are keen to have a decent connection with the digital world through having a stable internet connection to roll around. Moreover, there are some curious souls who are looking for an extensive travel experience which can get them out of their redundant normal life paddling away into the world of exploring various cultural dimensions.

Conclusion

While India is gearing up for a grand New Year, the travel industry is all ready to welcome the travellers with unique notions and interests. With travellers keen to take detours into unique places, surface mobility is set to take a lead to cater the travellers to their destinations.

Surface mobility services such as bus, train and cabs are in plans to shoot up next year as offbeat destinations located in the remote places are mainly accessible through these commute services. Where pricing system, catchy deals, heavy discounts along with comfort sets in as priority for the travellers. Private mobility partners are ready and willing to serve the set of travellers reinventing their plans.

The new year will surely witness a change in the travel landscape nurtured with bigger opportunities to explore!

