2022 Toyota Glanza Launched In India For INR 6.39 Lakh

Toyota launches the new 2022 Glanza in India, priced at INR 6.39 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new Toyota Glanza is, in essence, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, however, it gets subtle changes to the front grille, bumpers, wheels, and a Toyota Badge.

Based on the new Baleno, the Toyota Galnza carries over some of the tech features such as the HUD and the 360-degree camera. Apart from these, the new Glanza features an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity with Hello Google and Hey Siri, and a long list of connected car technology, which Toyota claims is over 45 features.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera and sensors, vehicle stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

In terms of power, the new Toyota Glanze uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Baleno, which makes 89 Ps and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Since Toyota opened bookings on March 9, the carmaker claims that Glanza has had an encouraging response to the new vehicle, without disclosing the number of bookings to date. Deliveries of the new Toyota Glanza are set to begin in a week. The Toyota Glanza will be exported, similar to the older model.

Toyota is also offering customers a 1 lakh kilometre/3-year warranty as standard, however, customers can also opt for a 5 year/2.2 lakh kilometre extended warranty.