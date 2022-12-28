2022 Review: Key steps taken to promote use of green fuel in India

Given the growing urgency to reduce carbon emission and cut down the use of fossil fuel, several steps are being taken on a country-wide basis. According to the 2022 year-end review by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India stands fourth globally in renewable energy installed capacity and the generation from non-fossil fuel sources is now 42.26 percent of total installed generation across India.

Green Energy Corridor

The Green Energy Corridor (GEC) projects have been initiated in order to facilitate renewable power evacuation and reshaping the grid for future requirements. The second component of the Intra-state GEC with a target capacity of 9700 ckm transmission lines and 22,600 MVA capacity sub-stations is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The first component of the scheme, Inter-state GEC with target capacity of 3200 circuit kilometer (ckm) transmission lines and 17,000 MVA capacity sub-stations, was completed in March 2020.

As on October 31, 8651 ckm of intra-state transmission lines have been constructed and 19558 MVA intra-state substations have been charged. Further to above, the Intra-State GEC Phase-II (InSTS GEC-II) scheme was approved by the CCEA in January 2022. The total target is 10750 ckm intra-state transmission lines and 27500 MVA sub-stations with scheduled commissioning timeline of March 2026. Currently, the states are preparing the packages and are in process of issuing tenders for implementing the projects.

National Green Hydrogen Mission

The goal of the National Green Hydrogen Mission was to make India the global hub of Green Hydrogen production and export. MNRE is accordingly developing the National Green Hydrogen Mission with the objectives of decarbonising major economic sectors, making India energy independent and serving as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The Ministry of Power notified provisions for facilitative open access and banking of renewable energy for Green Hydrogen production vide the Green Open Access Rules.

The Ministry undertook stakeholder consultations and put forth views at international forums on regulations for certifying Green Hydrogen and its derivative fuels. Bilateral cooperation activities on hydrogen have been initiated with several countries including USA, Germany, France, Australia, Japan and the UK.

Task forces on hydrogen have been constituted with US and Germany and India is leading active technical cooperation on Hydrogen in the Quad. MNRE is also leading the track on hydrogen under the Energy Transition Working Group for India’s G-20 presidency.

International Solar Alliance

India and France have been re-elected as the President and Co-President of ISA Assembly for a third consecutive two-year term for 2022 – 2024 after the fifth Assembly of International Solar Alliance was held in October.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) was launched by the Prime Minister of India and the President of France in Paris on November 30, 2015. With the signing and ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement by 15 countries, it became the first international intergovernmental organisation to be headquartered in India.