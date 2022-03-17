2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched In India, Bookings Open

Japanese motorcycle maker Honda has launched the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India for INR 16.01 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available with two transmission options and bookings are open.

Honda launches the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India for INR 16.01 lakh. The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in two variants – manual and DCT – the latter priced at INR 17.55 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Honda Africa Twin are open through Honda’s Big Wing outlets.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further. With the new model now open for booking, we wish all adventure seekers a year filled with new explorations, experiences & excitement!”

Announcing the bookings open for new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “While India offers a diverse terrain & landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace. The Africa Twin Tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all-terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further.”

The Africa Twin has a major following, owing to its robust engine and its ‘go-anywhere’ capability and the following continues with the new models. The Africa Twin has been a favourite amongst adventure motorcycle riders owing to its narrow profile between the rider’s legs and its usable power.

With the updated model, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports features an adjustable seat and rally styled positive LCD colour display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Cornering Lights. The motorcycle features a 24.5-litre fuel tank. Although down on power compared to its rivals such as the BMW R1200 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati Multistrada, the Harley-Davidson Pan America, and the KTM 1290 R, the Africa Twin’s nimble handling makes the motorcycle fun off the road.

Powering the new Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve parallel-twin engine capable of 98 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a manual or a DCT gearbox, while riders can switch between TOUR, URBAN, GRAVEL, OFF-ROAD, and two customisable riding modes. The Africa Twin also gets a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and a 2-Channel ABS.