2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India: Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler in India. The new 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler BS6 has been priced at Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler in the Indian market. The new 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler BS6 has been priced at Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, which makes it around Rs 80,000 rupees more expensive than the BS4 model. The bookings for the same are now open at all Triumph dealerships across the country and the new Street Scrambler will be available in India in three premium colour variants.

They are – a classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey and the new twin colour Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone paint scheme. The motorcycle features distinctive new tank graphics. The new Triumph Street Scrambler is powered by a 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin-cylinder engine that has been updated to meet Euro-5 / BS6 emission norms. This BS6 motor develops 65 PS of maximum power at 7250 RPM and 80 Nm of peak torque at as low as 3250 RPM.

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it gets three riding modes too. They are – Road, Rain, and Off-road. Moreover, this premium motorcycle from the house of the British two-wheeler manufacturer also gets a switchable ABS and a switchable traction control system. The Triumph Street Scrambler gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheels that are equipped with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres for great grip, durability and precise handling in all conditions.

The Triumph Street Scrambler is based on a twin-cradle frame and for suspension duties, it gets 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle gets 120 mm of front and rear-wheel travel. The Street Scrambler gets a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 255 mm disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The new Triumph Street Scrambler will take on the likes of the Ducati Scrambler Icon, etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.