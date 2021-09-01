2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India for ₹1.84 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Classic 350 gets the biggest update in years, in the form of a new engine, better instrumentation, new colours, and more.

By:Updated: Sep 01, 2021 12:18 PM
2021 royal enfield classic 350 launched

The much-anticipated wait is over — Royal Enfield launches the 2021 Classic 350 at ₹1.84 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The 2021 Royal Enfield CLassic 350 gets the biggest update in years in the form of a new engine and other bits, giving it a more modern touch. The newly-launched Classic 350 is available in 5 editions and 11 colour options.

Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 are as follows:

  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic Redditch – ₹1,84,374
  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic Halcyon – ₹1,93,123
  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic Signals – ₹2,04,367
  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic Dark – ₹2,11,465
  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic Chrome – ₹2,15,118

Beginning with the engine, the 2021 Royal Enfiled 350 gets a J-series engine, similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor. The engine is a 349cc, air-cooled, four-stroke motor with overhead cams (OHC) that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a fuel injection system. Although the bottom end of the engine looks similar to the 650 twins, Royal Enfield says that it has nothing in common with the 650cc engines that power the Continental and the Interceptor 650.

The newly-launched Classic 350 retains the same wheelbase as the older-gen model (1390mm), while it is shorter by 4 mm (2145mm), narrower by 5mm (785mm), and has better ground clearance at 170mm compared to 135mm of clearance on the outgoing model. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic weighs 195 kgs (same as the old one) and gets a fuel tank capacity of 13-litres, 0.5-litres less compared to the older one and the saddle height stands at 805mm from the ground.

Coming to the suspension, the 2021 Classic 350 gets 41 mm telescopic forks upfront and 6-step adjustable dual shocks at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends with single or dual-channel ABS. The 2021 Classic 350 retains the 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, available with either alloy wheels or spoke wheels.

Speaking about the features, the new Royal Enfield CLassic 350 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with navigation, fuel level indicator, a USB charging port, and an LCD display for the odometer, trip meter, and clock. Bookings for the new 2021 Royal Enfiled Classic 350 starts this evening.

