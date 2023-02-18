2 Wheeler EVs: A Unique Opportunity for India’s Automotive Industry to go Global

The electrification of Indian mobility is happening at a remarkable pace – the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) projects that the Electric Vehicle market in India is expected to achieve a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 49% in the 2021-2030 period. This is in line with global trends as climate change worsens, EV technologies improve and customer awareness increases, but the Indian EV story is unique in one way – a majority of this growth is happening through two wheelers. This is not surprising to anyone familiar with Indian mobility as two wheelers comprise nearly three-quarters of vehicle sales. This presents a unique opportunity for Indian manufacturers to not only corner the domestic and international markets for EV two wheelers and their components but also set global standards for them.

An electrifying opportunity to set the pace



However, there is a need to strike while the iron is hot. The first quarter of FY22 witnessed a 250% year-on-year increase in the launches of EV two-wheelers and there was a 13% increase in EV two-wheeler registrations between July and August 2022, placing the total number of vehicles registered at 50,346 units. This upward trajectory is likely to continue as technological advancements continue, fuel prices increase and government support for EVs strengthens. Domestic EV manufacturers need to take significant measures to ensure that they capitalise on this demand and not get muscled out by foreign players. If they do so, they can become globally competitive and be a key player in determining standard technologies and approaches in the two wheeler segment.

There are many reasons why this is possible, the first of which is simply the Indian terrain. India has a variety of climate conditions, many of them at higher temperatures – which present unique challenges to the batteries and power trains of EVs. There is also significant variance in the quality of Indian roads that would place higher demands on the suspension and build quality of EVs. It is therefore not unreasonable to argue that successful Indian two wheeler EV designs would be robust enough to be pliable to thrive in foreign territories. This is not just true for two wheeler EVs but their components as well – experts have already identified the immense potential for the domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem to contribute greatly towards India’s exports and other components like motor controllers also show similar promise.

These opportunities are not restricted to legacy manufacturers in the automotive space. Many of them are now realising the potential of pivoting to electric mobility offerings and can leverage their existing nationwide network of suppliers, partners and distributors as well as manufacturing facilities. But some of them have been a little slow to the game, allowing space for the entry of new brands like Aether, Okinawa and Ola. While these new entrants cannot compete with the economies of scale that their legacy counterparts may have, they are also not tied down to existing designs and manufacturing processes. This agility gives them an edge in terms of adopting new and innovative technologies.

Making it a reality



In order for EV manufacturers to make the most of the three opportunities outlined above, major developments would be required at multiple levels. One big driver for the adoption of EVs is the logistics industry. Last-mile delivery costs comprise a majority of logistics costs and EVs are ideally suited to these applications. With a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) due to savings on fuel as well as reduced maintenance costs, 2 wheeler EVs are ideally suited for these applications. Industry estimates reveal that food delivery services added up to 80,000 vehicles were added to the nation’s EV fleet in 2022. Both E-commerce and food delivery services such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy have taken on partnerships with EV companies to conduct last-mile delivery. The pandemic years saw increased demand for these services in Tier-II and Tier-III cities contributing to a greater push for the proliferation of EV fleets.

Even though there are significant economic drivers like commercial logistics, significant government support will be needed, especially when it comes to supply chain issues and R&D capacity building. While the government has issued policies like FAME-II and Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) for advanced battery chemistries, more such policies are needed. Special attention will also need to be paid to startups and MSMEs, who often find it difficult to avail of some of these schemes. Such measures will greatly complement the existing pool of policy incentives including GST exemption on the purchase of EVs, plans to expand the charging ecosystem and streamline the vehicle scrappage process.

As far as supply chains are concerned, one big area of focus needs to be the promotion of domestic manufacturing industries for electrical/electronic and technological components as well as battery chemistry and manufacturing. Brushless DC motors, VCUs, e-axles and PMSM motors are just a few of the critical EV components that require indigenous production and manufacturing. It is essential to take a vertical approach to strengthening the supply chain and also promote the production auxiliary implements required for the production of other components such as Printed Circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor chips and design components like Controller Area Networks. From a technological standpoint, investments are required to develop black box technology and performance optimization software in order to curb reliance on imported components.

Putting in place some of these measures will enable Indian manufacturers to ride the tailwinds of the growth of the EV two wheeler market. A combination of target-oriented policymaking and joint action by stakeholders will help make this a reality and secure the future of the Indian EV industry. Cultivating R&D expertise and efficiently localising supply chains will help ensure that India becomes the pace setter for the EV two wheeler segment nationally and globally, giving a new dimension to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat story.

Attributed to Omer Basith, CEO and Co-founder, Virtual Forest